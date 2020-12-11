Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Will Announce Earnings of $2.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) will report $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.45. Cimpress posted earnings per share of $2.73 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cimpress.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $586.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.63 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barrington Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cimpress during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cimpress by 232.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cimpress in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Cimpress by 71.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in Cimpress in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $93.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.64. Cimpress has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $126.74.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cimpress (CMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.