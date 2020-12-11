XT Energy Group (OTCMKTS:XTEG) vs. Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Critical Survey

XT Energy Group (OTCMKTS:XTEG) and Generac (NYSE:GNRC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

XT Energy Group has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generac has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares XT Energy Group and Generac’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XT Energy Group $53.13 million 0.10 -$1.09 million N/A N/A Generac $2.20 billion 6.02 $253.26 million $5.06 41.75

Generac has higher revenue and earnings than XT Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares XT Energy Group and Generac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XT Energy Group -113.14% -48.05% -21.42% Generac 12.75% 34.03% 13.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for XT Energy Group and Generac, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XT Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Generac 0 3 12 0 2.80

Generac has a consensus target price of $210.92, indicating a potential downside of 0.17%. Given Generac’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Generac is more favorable than XT Energy Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.1% of Generac shares are held by institutional investors. 62.0% of XT Energy Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Generac shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Generac beats XT Energy Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XT Energy Group

XT Energy Group, Inc. engages in the compressed air energy storage field primarily in China. It offers air compression power generation systems with a photovoltaic (PV) installation for industrial users, such as factories and power plants; and PV systems without the air compression generation technology. The company also provides air source heat pump systems that transfers heat from outside to inside of a building, or vice versa; PV panels; synthetic fuel and related products, including fuel additives, engine lubricants, and engine cleaners; and hydraulic parts comprising hydraulic cylinders, diesel pumps, motor oil pumps, and hydraulic valves, as well as designs and manufactures hydraulic pump stations, cylinders, and high-pressure valves. In addition, it is involved in the production and sale of wine and herbal wine products. The company was formerly known as Xiangtian (USA) Air Power Co., Ltd. and changed its name to XT Energy Group, Inc. in November 2018. XT Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Xianning, China.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters. It also provides residential automatic standby generators ranging in output from 6kW to 60kW; air-cooled engine residential standby generators ranging from 6kW to 22kW; liquid-cooled engine generators with outputs ranging from 22kW to 150kW; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; and industrial diesel generators ranging in sizes up to 3,250kW. In addition, the company offers various portable generators ranging in size from 800W to 17.5kW; engine driven power washers; water pumps; outdoor power equipment, such as trimmers and brush mowers, log splitters, lawn and leaf vacuums, and chipper shredders; and clean energy solution under the PWRcell and PWRview brands. Further, it provides light towers, mobile generators, and flameless heaters; light-commercial standby generators ranging from 22kW to 150kW and related transfer switches providing three-phase power for small and mid-sized businesses; and industrial generators ranging in output from 10kW up to 3,250kW used as emergency backup for healthcare, telecom, datacom, commercial office, retail, municipal, and manufacturing markets. Additionally, the company sells aftermarket service parts and product accessories to dealers. It distributes its products through independent residential dealers, industrial distributors and dealers, national and regional retailers, e-commerce partners, electrical, HVAC and solar wholesalers, catalogs, equipment rental companies and distributors, and solar installers; and directly to end users. Generac Holdings Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

