Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Director Paul Donovan Sells 1,695 Shares

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Director Paul Donovan sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total value of $200,365.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Paul Donovan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Woodward alerts:

On Monday, December 7th, Paul Donovan sold 1,405 shares of Woodward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $163,696.55.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $118.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.74 and a 200 day moving average of $84.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $129.06.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WWD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Woodward from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Truist increased their price target on Woodward from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays cut Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWD. Deccan Value Investors L.P. acquired a new stake in Woodward in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,079,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 3,018.5% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,903,000 after acquiring an additional 498,048 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the second quarter worth approximately $30,791,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the second quarter worth approximately $27,963,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the second quarter worth approximately $26,850,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.