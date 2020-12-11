WIZBL Price Reaches $0.0011 (WBL)

WIZBL (CURRENCY:WBL) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. During the last week, WIZBL has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. WIZBL has a market cap of $159,293.06 and $1,011.00 worth of WIZBL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WIZBL coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WIZBL alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00025752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00151708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.29 or 0.00907705 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00216214 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00493947 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00171408 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001767 BTC.

WIZBL Coin Profile

WIZBL’s total supply is 217,690,264 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official website for WIZBL is www.wizbl.io

WIZBL Coin Trading

WIZBL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WIZBL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WIZBL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WIZBL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WIZBL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WIZBL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.