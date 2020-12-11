Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WING. Zacks Investment Research cut Wingstop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Wingstop from $166.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Wingstop from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.18.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $129.92 on Tuesday. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 135.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.09 and its 200-day moving average is $136.07.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.11 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 209.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,291,000 after acquiring an additional 459,133 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Wingstop by 21,282.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 192,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,743,000 after purchasing an additional 191,538 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 7.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,516,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,808,000 after purchasing an additional 111,388 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,687,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 240,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,355,000 after buying an additional 84,800 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

