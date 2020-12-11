Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 162,816 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $103,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 426.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

WLTW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.13.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $206.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.24. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $220.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

