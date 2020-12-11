Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Sells $209,721.00 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Brian Richard Hole sold 5,300 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $209,721.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 87,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,485.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ WLFC opened at $40.17 on Friday. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $62.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $70.61 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 1,618.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 25,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $1,161,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and related aircraft equipment for air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales.

