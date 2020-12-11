Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) versus Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) and Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.3% of Bonanza Creek Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Bonanza Creek Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Bonanza Creek Energy has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whiting USA Trust II has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bonanza Creek Energy and Whiting USA Trust II, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonanza Creek Energy 0 1 5 0 2.83 Whiting USA Trust II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bonanza Creek Energy presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.56%. Given Bonanza Creek Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bonanza Creek Energy is more favorable than Whiting USA Trust II.

Profitability

This table compares Bonanza Creek Energy and Whiting USA Trust II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonanza Creek Energy 17.03% 4.09% 3.33% Whiting USA Trust II 9.62% 92.24% 85.71%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bonanza Creek Energy and Whiting USA Trust II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonanza Creek Energy $313.22 million 1.62 $67.07 million $3.24 7.53 Whiting USA Trust II $46.97 million 0.04 $8.30 million N/A N/A

Bonanza Creek Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Whiting USA Trust II.

Summary

Bonanza Creek Energy beats Whiting USA Trust II on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Whiting USA Trust II Company Profile

Whiting USA Trust II holds a term net profits interest in the oil and gas producing properties located in the Permian Basin, Rocky Mountains, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions. As of December 31, 2019, its oil and gas properties included interests in approximately 368.3 net producing oil and natural gas wells located in 44 predominately mature fields with established production profiles in 10 states. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas. Whiting USA Trust II is a subsidiary of Whiting Petroleum Corporation.

