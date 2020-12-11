Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.58

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.58 and last traded at $31.44, with a volume of 88751 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WY shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.44 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.92.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.36%.

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $984,528.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,442,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,682,679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300,683 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,688,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,520,000 after acquiring an additional 594,665 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,607,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,179 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,596,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 521,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,983,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,470,000 after acquiring an additional 482,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.