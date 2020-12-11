Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WLK. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.56.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $84.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $84.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.49.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, SVP Andrew Kenner sold 5,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $442,819.00. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 24,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,849,454.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,989.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,649 shares of company stock worth $6,672,553 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 102.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 80.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 50.0% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

