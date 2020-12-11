Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WDC. Cleveland Research raised shares of Western Digital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Western Digital from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Digital from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.28.

Western Digital stock opened at $51.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.02. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.72 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,271,085 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $188,568,000 after purchasing an additional 85,621 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,254,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $155,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,307 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,673,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $134,278,000 after buying an additional 1,519,367 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,540,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,575 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $78,458,000 after buying an additional 627,894 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

