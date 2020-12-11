Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 87.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,716 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDC. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Western Digital by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,182,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,189,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1,338.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,135 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $51.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.72 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.02.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

