West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) versus Stonepath Group (OTCMKTS:SGRZ) Financial Comparison

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) and Stonepath Group (OTCMKTS:SGRZ) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

West Japan Railway has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stonepath Group has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares West Japan Railway and Stonepath Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Japan Railway -2.30% -1.21% -0.44% Stonepath Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for West Japan Railway and Stonepath Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Japan Railway 1 2 1 0 2.00 Stonepath Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares West Japan Railway and Stonepath Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Japan Railway $13.84 billion 0.72 $822.30 million $4.65 11.27 Stonepath Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

West Japan Railway has higher revenue and earnings than Stonepath Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of West Japan Railway shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Stonepath Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stonepath Group beats West Japan Railway on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services. The company also engages in the selling of goods and food services; wholesaling; and other retail businesses. It is also involved in the operation of department stores, convenience stores, restaurants, souvenir shops, shopping centers, and others; selling and leasing of real estate; hotel; credit cards and electronic money; and car rental, travel, machinery and equipment installation, rolling stock and equipment, electrical contracting, electrical equipment, civil engineering and construction consulting, construction, information services, advertising, cleaning and maintenance, and other businesses. West Japan Railway Company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Stonepath Group

Stonepath Group Inc., a third-party logistics company, provides transportation and logistics services worldwide. The company offers various supply chain solutions to a diverse client base, including manufacturers, distributors, and retail chains. Its transportation services include air and ocean freight forwarding, distribution, customs brokerage, consulting services, shipment tracking between pickup and delivery, and other customized management services. Stonepath Group co-ordinates the movement of raw materials, supplies, components, and finished goods for its customers throughout North America and internationally. The company also provides warehousing and distribution services in North America, and offers customs clearance and bonded warehousing services in the international markets. In addition, it provides contract logistics, global project management, order fulfillment, and inventory control services. As of March 31, 2006, the company operated a network of offices in 21 major metropolitan areas in North America, 17 locations in the Asia Pacific region, 3 locations in Brazil, and 1 location in Europe, as well as a network of independent agents and service partners worldwide. The company was formerly known as Net Value Holdings and changed its name to Stonepath Group Inc. in October 2000. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Seattle, Washington. On May 8, 2007, an involuntary petition for bankruptcy protection was filed by Spherion Corporation, Custom Transfer Incorporated, and Overbye Transport Incorporated against Stonepath Group Inc. under Chapter 7 liquidation with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

