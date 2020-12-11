Wells Fargo & Company Increases SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target to $64.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.62.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SLG opened at $61.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.83 and its 200 day moving average is $49.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $24.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 38.74%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.