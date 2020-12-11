Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $230.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EFX. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Equifax from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Equifax from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $182.81.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $183.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Equifax has a one year low of $103.01 and a one year high of $190.16. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Equifax will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

