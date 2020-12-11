Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Position Increased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 63.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,219 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $50,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of W. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter worth about $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Wayfair by 1,810.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Wayfair by 39.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on W. DA Davidson upgraded Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Wayfair from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Wayfair from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Wayfair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.38.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $177,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,306,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total value of $58,268.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 429,214 shares of company stock worth $127,672,064 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE W opened at $244.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.22. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $349.08.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. The company’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

