Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.43.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $20.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average is $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.35 and a beta of 1.19. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $23.73.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.01 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 187.3% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,965,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,079 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 83.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 34.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,292,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,278,000 after buying an additional 589,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

