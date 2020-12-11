Warburg Research Analysts Give adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) a €215.00 Price Target

adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) received a €215.00 ($252.94) price target from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential downside of 25.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) price target on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) target price on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €264.24 ($310.87).

ADS opened at €287.60 ($338.35) on Friday. adidas AG has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($236.48). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €274.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €259.51.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

