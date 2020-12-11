Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Holdings Decreased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 38.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75,133 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 305,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter worth about $796,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 102.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 117,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 59,612 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter worth about $1,106,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter worth about $920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vishay Intertechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Shares of VSH opened at $19.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $640.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.82 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

