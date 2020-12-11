Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $200.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $167.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.80.

Shares of VRTS opened at $214.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 32.42 and a quick ratio of 32.42. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1-year low of $55.37 and a 1-year high of $216.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.80.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The closed-end fund reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.07. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $137.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.18 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 801,434 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $93,200,000 after acquiring an additional 50,204 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 184,838 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,628,000 after acquiring an additional 34,082 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,733.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 159,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 150,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 199.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after acquiring an additional 84,950 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,585,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

