Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Village Farms International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Village Farms International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Village Farms International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.29.

VFF stock opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.64 million, a PE ratio of -61.81 and a beta of 2.34.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.85 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Village Farms International will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher C. Woodward sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $53,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $552,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFF. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Village Farms International in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the third quarter worth $67,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the third quarter worth $48,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Village Farms International by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 73,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Village Farms International by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,430,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 563,109 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

