Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Village Farms International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Village Farms International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Village Farms International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.29.
VFF stock opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.64 million, a PE ratio of -61.81 and a beta of 2.34.
In other news, Director Christopher C. Woodward sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $53,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $552,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFF. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Village Farms International in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the third quarter worth $67,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the third quarter worth $48,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Village Farms International by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 73,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Village Farms International by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,430,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 563,109 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Village Farms International
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.