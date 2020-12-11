Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VKTX. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.56.

Shares of VKTX opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $8.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $447.20 million, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 2.02.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 592.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 576,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 492,965 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 59.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 17,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 358,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 90,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

