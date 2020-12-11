VIDT Datalink Trading 0.3% Lower This Week (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $30.10 million and approximately $826,813.00 worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One VIDT Datalink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00003449 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00065031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005682 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.11 or 0.00402669 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00021991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $502.32 or 0.02844592 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Token Profile

VIDT Datalink (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

