Victor Nesi Sells 7,500 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Stock

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) insider Victor Nesi sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $555,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,746,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Victor Nesi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 20th, Victor Nesi sold 1,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $67,500.00.

NYSE SF opened at $74.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.77. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $76.12.

Shares of Stifel Financial are set to split on the morning of Thursday, December 17th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, November 11th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, December 16th.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $883.30 million for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 14.66%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,437,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,665,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,017,000 after buying an additional 277,482 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,328,000 after buying an additional 178,664 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 777,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,856,000 after buying an additional 162,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,686,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,991,000 after buying an additional 139,611 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

