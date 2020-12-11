Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Sells $47,386.00 in Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Robert Gendron sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $47,386.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ VICR opened at $83.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.47. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $90.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 441.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Vicor had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.50 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,372,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VICR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub lowered Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

