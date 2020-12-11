Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 56.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,167 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,006 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.27% of Viasat worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSAT. FMR LLC grew its stake in Viasat by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 55,804 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Viasat by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Viasat by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,778 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Viasat by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $34.38 on Friday. Viasat, Inc. has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $74.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,719.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $554.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Viasat’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Viasat from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

