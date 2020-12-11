Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

VSTM has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Verastem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Verastem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. Verastem has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $4.67. The company has a market cap of $407.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Verastem had a negative net margin of 590.19% and a negative return on equity of 189.37%. The firm had revenue of $78.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.78 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verastem will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verastem news, Director Timothy J. Barberich acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

