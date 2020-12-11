Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Shares Gap Down to $8.40

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.40, but opened at $7.70. Vera Bradley shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 9,602 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

The company has a market cap of $242.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

