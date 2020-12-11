Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Shares Gap Down to $8.40

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.40, but opened at $7.70. Vera Bradley shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 9,602 shares traded.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.
The company has a market cap of $242.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA)
Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.
