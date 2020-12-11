Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,123 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BLV stock opened at $112.23 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $90.70 and a 1 year high of $117.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.22.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.