Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 240.2% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $96.73 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

