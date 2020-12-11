ValuEngine Upgrades Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anhui Conch Cement from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHCHY opened at $31.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Anhui Conch Cement has a 1-year low of $29.16 and a 1-year high of $40.04.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily offers Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the CONCH brand.

