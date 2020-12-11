Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 797.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,717 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 32,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 16,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $59.87 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $98.03. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average of $52.90.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.36.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

