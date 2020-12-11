Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 267,605 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,936,000 after buying an additional 236,292 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Unum Group by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 354,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 71,105 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Unum Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

NYSE:UNM opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.40. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $31.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

