United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 110.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,677 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of United Rentals worth $51,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at $931,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 20.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in United Rentals by 16.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at $748,000. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in United Rentals by 38.0% in the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 20,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $241.98 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $249.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.12 and a 200 day moving average of $176.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.94.

In other United Rentals news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $2,641,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

