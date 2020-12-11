United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised United Community Banks from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded United Community Banks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of United Community Banks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. United Community Banks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $26.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.88.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.21. United Community Banks had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $177.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 8.2% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the third quarter worth about $991,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 9.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 191,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 232,093 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

