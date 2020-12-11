Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Holdings Raised by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,814,000 after buying an additional 481,947 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 138.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,502,000 after purchasing an additional 378,588 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 339,719 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,905,000. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,288,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,300,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ULTA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $272.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $304.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 55.65, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $1,358,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,988.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total value of $1,195,249.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,421.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

