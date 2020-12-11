UBS Group Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF)

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EVKIF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evonik Industries from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Evonik Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

EVKIF stock opened at $31.88 on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $31.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.30.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

