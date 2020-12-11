UBS Group Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY)

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

COVTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Covestro from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covestro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Covestro presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of COVTY opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. Covestro has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $30.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

