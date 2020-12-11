UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ARKAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Arkema from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. HSBC downgraded Arkema from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arkema from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Arkema from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.00.

ARKAY opened at $114.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Arkema has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $118.47.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

