UBS Group Downgrades Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOY opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $36.56.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.55%.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company also provides performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.