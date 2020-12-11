UBS Group Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) a €42.00 Price Target

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) has been given a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DWS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.50 ($41.76) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.50 ($48.82) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.50 ($39.41) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.40 ($38.12) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €36.55 ($42.99).

Shares of DWS opened at €33.99 ($39.98) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €32.78 and a 200 day moving average price of €32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 14.25, a current ratio of 14.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a 52-week high of €39.99 ($47.05).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

