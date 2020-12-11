U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy in a report released on Thursday, December 10th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.40. William Blair also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $112.50 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $134.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.35. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $108.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 6,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $640,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 2,222 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total value of $249,352.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,188. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

