TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF) Announces GBX 0.50 Dividend

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON SMIF opened at GBX 88.50 ($1.16) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 85.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 85.47. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income has a 1 year low of GBX 53.28 ($0.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 99 ($1.29).
About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income
