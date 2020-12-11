Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TRQ. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of NYSE TRQ opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 74.06 and a beta of 1.98. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $12.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $264.52 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 38.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRQ. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 24,706 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 46.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,263,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 717,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 16.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,018,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913,199 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

