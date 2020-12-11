Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

TPTX has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $85.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $88.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.75.

TPTX stock opened at $117.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.60 and its 200 day moving average is $80.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.64 and a beta of 1.30. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $122.85.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. Equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 18.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,079,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,066,000 after purchasing an additional 780,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,783,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,765,000 after buying an additional 695,062 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,702,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,123,000 after buying an additional 411,851 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 210,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $12,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

