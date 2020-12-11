Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

TOUR stock opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $271.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28. Tuniu has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tuniu stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,343,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 388,763 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.58% of Tuniu worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

