Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

TUFN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.11.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

TUFN opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.10.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.20. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.27% and a negative return on equity of 45.40%. The company had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 30,226 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 177,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 22,215 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.