Trustmark Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.48 Per Share (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Trustmark in a research report issued on Thursday, December 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Trustmark’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.34. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $182.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.05 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Trustmark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trustmark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $26.97 on Friday. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.55%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 193.8% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Trustmark in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Trustmark by 23.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Trustmark by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

