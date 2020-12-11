Truist Securiti Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note issued on Thursday, December 10th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.66. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 88.49% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $28.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $28.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.27.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $25.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.38. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,905,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,065,000 after acquiring an additional 765,718 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,558,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 59.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,815,000 after purchasing an additional 158,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.