Troilus Gold Corp. (TLG.V) (CVE:TLG) PT Lowered to C$2.75 at Canaccord Genuity

Troilus Gold Corp. (TLG.V) (CVE:TLG) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.10 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TLG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Laurentian reduced their price objective on Troilus Gold Corp. (TLG.V) from C$4.70 to C$3.80 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Cormark upped their price objective on Troilus Gold Corp. (TLG.V) from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Pi Financial upped their price objective on Troilus Gold Corp. (TLG.V) from C$1.80 to C$2.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Shares of TLG opened at C$0.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.83. Troilus Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.70 and a 12 month high of C$2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.28.

In other Troilus Gold Corp. (TLG.V) news, Director Christopher Justin Reid acquired 24,500 shares of Troilus Gold Corp. (TLG.V) stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,496.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,929,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,124,658.56.

Troilus Gold Corp., a development-stage mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Troilus project covering an area of 4,718.6 ha located to the northwest of the Val-d'Or district in Quebec.

